Latest News | Dead Cows Dragged by Tractor in UP's Pilibhit; 2 Booked

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Dead cows were tied to a tractor and dragged in Devipura village here on Saturday, police said.

The incident was captured on a camera and uploaded online.

Two people, including village pradhan's son Sher Singh, were booked late evening on a complaint of Hindu Mahasabha leaders.

Gajraula Police Station SO Jagdeep Malik told reporters that a case had been registered against the two under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Pilibhit Chief Development Officer KK Singh told reporters the cattle were dead and not buried in the way they should have been.

The matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the person who dragged the cattle with a tractor, he added.

