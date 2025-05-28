New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman donated a kidney to her son, nearly a decade after giving him a part of her liver.

The organ donation took place at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi.

The son was born in 1997 and in 2015 he was diagnosed with a liver condition.

The woman donated a part of her liver, helping him recover and live a healthy life for nearly a decade, according to a statement from the hospital.

Doctor Abhiyutthan Singh Jadaon, who led the renal transplant team, said, “Recently, the son developed kidney failure and had been undergoing dialysis. Despite her age and previous liver donation, the mother was found to be medically fit and was willing to donate a kidney as well.”

He added that the recipient's transplant was managed by a team of nephrologists under Dr RP Mathur, who skillfully navigated immunological complications, including rejection antibodies from the previous liver transplant.

The surgery was successful, and the son was discharged after a 10-day recovery. PTI SGV NSM

