New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider DEE Development Engineers Ltd is planning to diversify into hydrogen production as it expects good business opportunities in the sector.

DEE Development Engineers Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Krishan Lalit Bansal said, "We have very recently put our foot in the production of some small gas/chemical plants. We have acquired a 70 per cent stake in a company called Maldives Design Ltd, which is specialised in the manufacturing of nitrogen and oxygen plants, hydrogen purification plants, and ammonia crackers."

"So, these two plants --? hydrogen purification and ammonia cracker -- are going to make significant contributions in the hydrogen sector," he told PTI.

The hydrogen market is evolving and nobody has a fair estimate about the business opportunity in this particular segment, he said, adding, "But, going forward, since the government has enough focus on this particular segment, we foresee a good amount of business opportunities."

That is why, the company has taken a step to move into this domain, because this also creates further opportunities in the process piping solution space when "we are entering into hydrogen", he explained.

At present, the company provides hydrogen purification systems.

However, DEE Development Engineers is also looking for technology tie-ups for manufacturing of complete hydrogen plant, along with purification system.

The government's National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to produce at least five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, alongside an additional 125 GW of renewable energy capacity. This mission aims to decarbonise the economy, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and establish India as a global leader in green hydrogen technology.

DEE Development Engineers Ltd, which reported a turnover of Rs 827.36 crore in 2024-25, expects it to rise it to Rs 1,300 crore in 2025-26.

