Ahmedabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has crossed the 150 million metric tonnes (MMT) mark in cargo handling for the 2024-25 financial year, achieving 150.16 MMT -- the highest-ever cargo volume handled in its history -- it said on Saturday.

DPA said it achieved a 13 per cent year-on-year growth, the highest among all major ports, in FY25.

Kandla port, located in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat, is one of India's major ports.

In the new fiscal year, DPA has plans to achieve system improvement, with a strategic focus on enhancing operational efficiency across the board, it said.

"At the heart of this initiative is the ambitious target of achieving 'Berthing on Arrival', ensuring that vessels face no waiting time upon reaching the port. This seamless berthing strategy is expected to significantly boost productivity, reduce vessel turnaround time and accelerate cargo evacuation processes," stated the release.

In line with the Centre's Green Hydrogen Mission, the Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal recently flagged off India's first indigenous electrolysers for setting-up of 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla, marking a major leap in sustainable port operations, it said.

A mega shipbuilding project worth Rs 30,000 crore is set to transform the region into a global maritime powerhouse, along with a new cargo terminal coming up outside Kandla creek with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, adding 135 million tonnes per annum to Kandla Port's capacity, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh said, "This achievement is not just a number, it reflects the strength of our partnerships, the dedication of our people and the limitless potential of Deendayal Port Authority. Together, we are shaping the future of India's maritime growth." he said.

