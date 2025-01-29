New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals on Wednesday posted a more than four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.09 crore in the December quarter on robust sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 60.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Total income rose 39 per cent to Rs 2,591.58 crore during the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 1,863.76 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 2,290.79 crore against Rs 1,767.16 crore in the said period.

Also Read | What Is Duare Sarkar Initiative of West Bengal Government? How Do Duare Sarkar Camps Operate To Ensure Delivery of Welfare Schemes' Benefits?.

According to the company, long-term debt has increased by Rs 192 crore due to the capital expenditures for the projects. However, the short-term debt has improved due to better working capital efficiency.

Two projects with a capex of Rs 4,500 crore are underway, it added.

Shares of the company settled 15.91 per cent higher at Rs 1,296.85 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)