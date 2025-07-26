Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) A delegation of Muslim leaders met Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday, demanding urgent action over the deteriorating condition of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah complex.

They blamed the Dargah Committee and its CEO, Bilal Khan, for structural neglect after recent rains caused a roof and ceiling to collapse, severe seepage in the main dome, and damage to three mosques within the shrine.

The delegation of members of the Muslim community alleged that repeated warnings about the vulnerabilities were ignored, putting thousands of devotees at risk. They also criticised the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs for failing to appoint a full nine-member Dargah Committee for the past three years.

Governor Bagde assured that he would seek a report from the Ajmer district magistrate. Leaders also opposed a controversial notice by the administration disowning responsibility for structural harm and called it "irresponsible and insensitive".

