New Delhi, April 7 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday paid obeisance at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Assembly secretariat said in a statement.

Gupta was accompanied by his wife Shobha Vijender during the visit of the shrine in Andhra Pradesh, it said.

"Gupta offered prayers and floral tributes to Lord Venkateswara, seeking divine blessings. Along with his spouse, he participated in the traditional rituals,' the statement said.

It is a humbling experience to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara at this revered temple. The divine energy of this place offers immense spiritual solace,” Gupta said after the visit. PTI VIT

