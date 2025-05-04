New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched an digital platform that aims to eliminate handwritten documentation and reduce paperwork related to medico-legal cases and post-mortem reports.

The Medical Legal Examination and Post Mortem Reporting (MedLEaPR) platform is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and it will enable electronic submission of medico-legal case (MLC) and post-mortem reports (PMRs), a statement said.

The platform was launched at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Delhi ministers Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra and senior officials from the Delhi Police, home department, and NIC.

"With the launch of MedLEaPR, transparency and speed in judicial processes will increase. The centralized and secure digital platform ensures accountability and confidentiality, enabling faster and more accurate documentation," Chief Minister Gupta said during the event.

The platform offers several key features: a centralised database, strict user access control, secure data storage, and a comprehensive audit trail.

Officials said it will not only safeguard sensitive information but also facilitate seamless coordination among hospitals, police departments, forensic labs, and judicial institutions.

Gupta also highlighted that MedLEaPR is now fully integrated with the national Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), ensuring real-time data exchange between agencies. "This initiative is a strong testament to our government's commitment to e-governance and the vision of Digital India," she added.

Officials said the new system is expected to reduce delays in medico-legal processes, improve inter-agency coordination, and enhance the overall efficiency of the criminal justice system.

