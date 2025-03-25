New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Hours before presenting the BJP government's first budget in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid obeisance at the Prachin Hanuman temple in Connaught Place here on Tuesday along with her Cabinet colleagues and said the city will be witness to "Ram Rajya".

Gupta, who holds the finance portfolio, will table her first budget in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Sirsa said the budget will be "historic". Some other ministers -- Ashish Sood, Parvesh Verma, Pankaj Singh and Ravinder Indraj -- also accompanied the chief minister during her temple visit.

"Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. Delhi will develop, and Ram Rajya will come," CM Gupta said after the temple visit.

The BJP government will present its maiden budget in the Assembly after over 26 years, providing for funds to implement its promises such as Yamuna cleaning, infra development and strengthening basic facilities.

Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party government presented the Budget 2024-25 worth Rs 76,000 crore that was raised to Rs 77,000. The Budget 2025-26 to be tabled in the Assembly is likely to cross the Rs 80,000 crore mark, sources in the government said.

