New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A DTC bus conductor fatally shot a driver during a drinking session before surrendering at a police station with the victim's body, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the Alipur area in North Delhi district when Yogesh had an argument with Manjeet, both employees of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), while drinking alcohol together inside a van, police said.

As the altercation flared up, an intoxicated Yogesh shot Manjeet on the chest, and drove the van to the Alipur police station with the lifeless body in it in a bid to surrender, they said.

"The accused, who confessed to the crime, has been booked for murder," a senior police officer said.

The accused and the victim, both residents of Mohammadpur village, were known to be close friends, the officer said, adding that police are questioning Yogesh to find out what triggered the argument that soon turned fatal for Manjeet.

