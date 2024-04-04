New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old man working at a famous eatery located in Connaught Place area was murdered allegedly by his previous employer over a monetary dispute, police said on Thursday.

The body of Sachin Kumar, who worked as a waiter at the eatery, was recovered from Uttar Pradesh's Dasna on Thursday, they said, adding his previous employer Hashib Khan (31) and his wife Shamina Begum were arrested in the case.

Police said preliminary investigations suggested that Kumar, who had a dispute over Rs 2 lakh with Khan, was having an illicit relation with Begum.

Khan ran a T-shirt manufacturing unit in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said Kumar was missing since March 31 from Connaught Place and police had registered a case of abduction on the complaint of his family members.

Another police officer said the accused also disclosed that Kumar was having an illicit relation with Begum and once Khan saw both of them in an objectionable position. However, the claims are being verified, the officer said.

According to Kumar's elder brother Mohit, who lives in Aligarh, said his brother earlier worked at Khan's factory in Sangam Vihar for over one-and-a-half years.

"In February, he quit the job following a monetary dispute. My brother had returned Rs 1 lakh but they were demanding more money," Mohit said.

They would often call my brother and threaten him of dire consequences, he said.

According to police, on March 31, Begum called Kumar to meet her.

When he went to meet her, she along with her husband murdered him by slitting his throat, the officials said, adding the duo stuffed the body in their Maruti Alto car and took it to Dasna where they dumped it in the jungle.

When Kumar did not return home till late night, the next morning his family approached the police. His mobile phone was also switched off.

Police said that Kumar's call data record (CDR) was accessed which suggested involvement of Khan and his wife in the murder.

Police also checked the CCTV footages from various locations to ascertain the sequence of events, the officials said.

