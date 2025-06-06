New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday released over Rs 900 crore funds to urban local bodies for development works, according to a statement.

They have also released Rs 820 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) received Rs 146 crore under the free drinking water scheme.

"In this scorching summer, ensuring clean and sufficient drinking water for every citizen of Delhi is our top priority. Water is not a privilege for a few, it is a basic right of every citizen. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that every household has access to safe and adequate drinking water," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

This subsidy is not just about offering free water but also about strengthening institutions like the DJB to deliver uninterrupted and quality water supply across the city, Gupta added.

Additionally, Rs 8 crore has been disbursed to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Rs 5.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board.

"This funding would not only accelerate developmental projects but also help fulfil the vision of a developed Delhi. The funds are allocated as part of the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) framework and have been released by the urban development department," the chief minister said.

She added that previous governments were inconsistent in releasing these funds, often delaying them or disbursing partial amounts.

There was no immediate response from Aam Aadmi Party to queries.

"In contrast, our government is ensuring timely and complete payments so that civic bodies can carry out development work without financial hurdles," an official statement said.

This is the first instalment, and the total allocation for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 3,282.26 crore for MCD, Rs 32.36 crore for NDMC and Rs 22.19 crore for the Cantonment Board.

