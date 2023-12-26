New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday started a 'Jan-Sampark camp' at more than 150 locations across the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The camp will be conducted from December 26 to 30, the official said.

According to the officials, the board will be reaching out to all its consumers at over 150 locations for information and grievances pertaining to billing, new connection, mutation, disconnection and metre-related issues.

