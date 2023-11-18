New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent.

The air quality index of Delhi was recorded to be 335, categorised as 'very poor.'

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe,' while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

