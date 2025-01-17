New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three people and claimed to have solved a case of acid attack, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the attack was to sought revenge from the victim. The main accused and the victim were reportedly dating the same woman and the three were mutual friends.

On January 8, a chemist shop owner, Prakash (28), was attacked with acid outside his residence in Bawana. He suffered burns and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered at Bawana Police Station and further investigation was taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

He further said that initial investigations revealed that the attackers arrived in a car and targeted Prakash.

A police team scanned hundreds of CCTV camera footages and identified the car used in the crime leading to the arrest of three -- Mukesh (35), Deepanshu (24) and Suraj (24) -- residents of Narela, he added.

During interrogation Mukesh revealed that the attack was to sought revenge from Prakash as he was reportedly in a relationship with the same woman, the officer said.

Mukesh, enraged by the victim's relationship with the woman, sought revenge. He orchestrated the attack with the help of his associates Deepanshu and Suraj, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

