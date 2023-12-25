New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person following heated arguments in Bihar, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Jitender Ram, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, they said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

On May 6, 2022, a complainant alleged that Ram was present in a ring ceremony of his daughter in Siwan. During the function, heated arguments took place between the deceased and the accused on some minor issues, a senior police officer said.

The accused beat the victim mercilessly with sticks and fled from the spot. The victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

Police got a tip-off that Ram was hiding in Janta Vihar, Mukundpur, and would come near the Bhalswa Jheel to meet someone, the officer said.

A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

After committing the crime, he was allegedly regularly changing his hideouts, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)