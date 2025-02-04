New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formed a team of volunteers to verify polling booth setups, cross-check presiding officer details, and monitor the Control Unit ID on polling day.

In a statement, AAP said, "The party will deploy its trained volunteers to verify voting procedures, check for irregularities, and remain vigilant against any potential tampering."

The party said the volunteers have been trained to verify booth details, confirm the assigned presiding officers, and keep track of the total votes cast to ensure accuracy.

The volunteers will also monitor the battery percentage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the end of polling to detect any anomalies and record the presence of party polling agents to maintain accountability, it said.

The AAP will launch a web portal where all this data will be uploaded on Wednesday night, after the polling is over.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly polls will be carried out on Saturday.

