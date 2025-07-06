New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, forecasting thunder and lightning accompanied by light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 80 percent at 8:30 a.m.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

