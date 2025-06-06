New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, 1.8 notches below the seasonal average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The humidity level stood at 47 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category on Friday with a reading of 161 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

