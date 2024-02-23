New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while air quality remained in the "moderate" category, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 142, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

On Thursday, the AQI was recorded at 145, whereas on Wednesday, it was 245, categorising it as "poor". On Tuesday, according to CPCB data, it was 226.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

The humidity oscillated between 84 per cent and 35 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, they said.

The MeT has forecast partly cloudy sky for Saturday, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 8 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)