New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity was 63 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius.

The air quality remained in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 163 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

