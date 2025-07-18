New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Thunderstorms and light rain are expected in the national capital on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees. The relative humidity was 80 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the "satisfactory" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 61, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 9 am bulletin.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

