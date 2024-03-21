New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, which is considered normal for the season, the weather office said on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy skies with gusty wind for the day. The humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's maximum temperatures is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius for the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 177 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

