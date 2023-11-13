New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday sent three people arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, to the ED custody till Nov 16.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent the accused persons -- Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Immam Siddiqui -- to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on an application moved by the central probe agency.

Also Read | Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 45 Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Apply Online at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The application was opposed by Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused, who claimed that their arrest was illegal.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

Also Read | Ryan Gosling Birthday: From The Notebook to La La Land - Top 15 Movies of Barbie's Ken You Must Definitely Watch!.

A Delhi court had on Saturday sent the accused persons to judicial custody, saying the arguments on ED's application seeking accused's 14-day custody will take longer time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)