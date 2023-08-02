New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Michael and Susan Dell Foundation-backed edtech startup ConveGenius on Wednesday said it has collaborated with the government of Uttar Pradesh and central government's think tank NITI Aayog to enhance learning outcomes for students in the state.

The public-private partnership will cover students from class 3 to 8 across 280 schools in Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Balrampur and Fatehpur districts of UP, ConveGenius said in a release.

As part of the two-year programme, the edtech startup said that it seeks to achieve two years of learning gain in students by implementing its Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) solution, which leverages artificial intelligence to address learning gaps.

ConveGenius will work with the UP government and NITI Aayog through a pay-for-success approach, seeking payment only if the learning goal is achieved, the company said. To map learning gains, the edtech firm will deploy a third party agency, it stated.

The programme sets the stage for a data-driven education system by combining edtech and outcome-based funding, said Viprav Chaudhary, Vice President at ConveGenius.

ConveGenius has partnerships with 16 states across the country, the release added.

