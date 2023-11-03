Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) DeVANS Modern Breweries has entered into a production tie-up with Vairagi Brewery in UP's Barabanki, further enhancing its production capacity by 24,000 KL, amounting to 2 million cases per year, company officials said.

The production tie-up comes barely a year after the company significantly boosted its production capacity through production tie-ups in Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

"Uttar Pradesh is a huge beer market and DeVANS was finding it increasingly difficult to feed the market to its full potential due to capacity constraints. The Vairagi production tie up would go a long way in helping us in meeting the demand for our beers in the State," Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director, DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd, said.

He said that the production partnership would also help the company avoid additional costs of import duties and freight and also enhance our overall production capacity to 1,80,600 KL.

The manufacturer of iconic beer brands like Godfather, Six Fields and Kotsberg, DeVANS owns two breweries -- one each in Rajasthan and Jammu, and was already producing its beers in Arunachal and Jharkhand under production tie ups in these States since last year.

"The Vairagi tie up is the third production tie up for the company and discussions are under way in two more states for such tie ups. The company has also entered into a strategic tie up with Tropical Breweries Ltd in Tamil Nadu which would start producing the company's brands by November this year," Dewan said.

He said that the most remarkable thing about the tie ups is that the company has entered into these tie ups with new, state-of-the-art breweries boasting excellent infra for producing quality beers.

DeVANS has been developing innovative products for introduction into the Indian market - Six Fields Cult is India's first Belgian-style strong wheat beer while Godfather Super 8 - India's only beer with 8 per cent ABV, he said.

"Not just beers, DeVANS is also looking at expanding its spirits portfolio. DeVANS entered the Single Malt segment last year with the launch of GianChand single malt whisky which garnered rave reviews", he added.

A couple of more single malt expressions with much higher maturity are planned for launch by December 2023, while a premium craft gin and a blended whisky are slated for release later next year, he said.

