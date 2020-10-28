New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the commerce ministry's foreign trade arm, on Wednesday asked certain exporters to submit relevant data as it is required for a committee to work out refund rates under the RoDTEP scheme.

The government has constituted a three-member committee under former secretary G K Pillai for determination of ceiling rates under the RoDTEP scheme for reimbursement of taxes and duties to exporters.

The reimbursement of taxes under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) such as duty on power charges, VAT on fuel in transportation, farm sector, captive power generation, mandi tax, stamp duty and central excise duty on fuel used in transportation would make Indian products competitive in global markets.

In a trade notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the committee has been tasked by the government to determine the rates of refund for items covered under the scheme.

"The committee has started collection of data and is having stakeholders consultations to fulfil its mandate.

"In this regard, members of trade, export promotion councils and industry associations which are involved in export of items falling under chapters 86, 88, and 89 are requested to urgently submit data for their respective export items in the required formats so that the committee is able to work out suitable rates for export items," it said.

Items falling under chapter 86 are those related to railways, 88 (aircraft, spacecraft, and parts), and 89 (ships, boats and floating structures).

In absence of such data, rates for items in these chapters may not be notified, it added.

In a separate notice, the DGFT said various revamped services are planned to be introduced into the new DGFT IT platform.

"The objective of introducing these revamped systems is to provide paperless, digital, efficient and transparent services to the exporters and importers, and to further the overall goal of Trade Facilitation and Digital India," it added.

It said export promotion councils and commodity boards are also requested to take necessary steps to inform their registered exporters about the new platform and revamped service delivery mechanisms of the directorate, through their newsletters and e-mail communication.

