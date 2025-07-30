Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Engineering and infrastructure company Dharan Infra EPC Ltd on Wednesday said it has executed a one-time settlement agreement with the Central Bank of India for the structured resolution of its outstanding financial obligations.

The agreement was executed for a total settlement value of Rs. 4.30 crore, the company said in a statement.

The settlement agreement was signed on July 28 and signifies a constructive milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to restructure its financial position and regularise its obligations, it added.

As part of the agreement, an initial payment of Rs 43 lakh, representing 10 per cent of the outstanding amount, was made on July 28, 2025. The remaining balance will be paid in three structured tranches, with the final installment due on or before January 31, 2026.

The company clarified that although some loans are still classified as defaults, they are fully secured by collateral valued at nearly twice the outstanding principal. PTI

