Latest News | Disbursed Rs 2,026 Cr to Depositors of Sahara Group of Coop Societies So Far: Shah Tells LS

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed Parliament that Rs 2,025.75 crore has been disbursed to 11.61 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies as of January 28 this year.

Agency News PTI| Feb 11, 2025 06:22 PM IST
Latest News | Disbursed Rs 2,026 Cr to Depositors of Sahara Group of Coop Societies So Far: Shah Tells LS

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed Parliament that Rs 2,025.75 crore has been disbursed to 11.61 lakh depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies as of January 28 this year.

Shah, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said this disbursement is facilitated through the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal, which was established following a Supreme Court order on March 29, 2023, aimed at assisting legitimate depositors in reclaiming their funds.

Presently, payment up to Rs 50,000 is being disbursed to each genuine depositor against verified claims through Aadhaar-seeded bank account.

Further, in case of any deficiency found in the application of the depositor, the same is being conveyed to them for resubmission of the application through the resubmission portal that was launched on November 15, 2023.

The ministry is taking all possible steps for payment to the genuine depositors of Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

