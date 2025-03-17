New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after an interaction with BJP MPs on Monday, said that the upcoming "Viksit Delhi" budget 2025-26 will be a roadmap for bright future of Delhiites and focus on modern infrastructure, clean environment and better education and health services in the city.

Gupta who also hold Finance portfolio will present the new BJP government's first budget in the Delhi Assembly on March 25.

In an exercise to gather feedback from various sections of the society over the budget, she has been holding meetings with different stakeholders.

In the meeting held at Delhi Secretariat, BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sherawat, Bansuri Swaraj and Praveen Khandelwal gave their suggestions to the Chief Minister on the proposals of the upcoming budget.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said "The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025 will not just be a document of numbers, but a roadmap for a bright future for every citizen of Delhi."

She said that the BJP government's aim is to deliver through the budget modern infrastructure, clean environment, quality education, better health facilities, new job opportunities among others in Delhi.

"The government's aim for Delhi is to not only be the top city in India but also to become a global city where every citizen gets equal opportunities and the best infrastructures," she said in a statement.

Several key topics including speedy completion of projects related to Delhi's roads, flyovers, and metro expansion; joint efforts by the central and state governments to prevent water pollution under the Yamuna cleaning campaign, were discussed in the interaction with the MPs, she said.

Expansion of green areas and promotion of electric vehicles; establishment of new schools and digital learning centres; modernisation of government hospitals and improvement of healthcare facilities through a comprehensive action plan; and ensuring that Delhi maximizes the benefits of central government schemes, were also discussed, she said.

Expressing her commitment to the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto), she emphasized that developing Delhi as a city with all modern facilities is the "primary goal" of the government which will be achieved in collaboration with the centre.

"The Delhi government is fully committed to the holistic development of both the city and its residents. Every promise made in our manifesto will be fulfilled with complete dedication and sincerity," she said.

The BJP government's objective is to present a budget that brings major benefits to the people of Delhi and enhances their prosperity and well-being, she added.

