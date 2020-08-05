New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India's largest realty firm DLF on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 70.65 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, due to adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 414.73 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income fell to Rs 646.98 crore in the first quarter this fiscal, from Rs 1,540.95 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

