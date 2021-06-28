New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Shares of Dodla Dairy on Monday jumped over 28 per cent in its debut trade against the issue price of Rs 428.

The stock listed at Rs 528, reflecting a premium of 23.36 per cent against the issue price on BSE. As trade progressed, it jumped 48 per cent to Rs 633.60.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 550, rallying 28.50 per cent from the issue price.

The Rs 520.17-crore initial public offer of Dodla Dairy was subscribed 45.61 times earlier this month.

The offer of Dodla Dairy, a leading dairy company in southern India, was in a price range of Rs 421-428 per share.

The company's operations in India are primarily across four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Its international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya.

