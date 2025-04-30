Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Travel services firm DreamFolks on Wednesday announced the appointment of Shekhar Sood as the Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Sood, in his new position, will lead the company's overall finance function, spearhead value-driven initiatives, and support its next phase of technology-led expansion and will report to Dreamfolk's Chairperson and Managing Director Liberatha Kallat, it said.

With nearly two decades of global experience across listed entities, multinationals, and high-growth private companies, he brings a proven track record of delivering strategic outcomes and building financial resilience, the company said.

"As we step into a new phase of scale and strategic evolution, with Shekhar's leadership, we aim to further strengthen our financial foundation, reinforce governance, and unlock long-term value for all stakeholders," said Kallat.

