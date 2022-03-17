New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) on Thursday signed a historic ship building agreement for the first 'make in India' project for construction of a high-capacity dredger at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

The agreement is for constructing the first beagle series 12 trailing suction hopper dredger, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said his ministry is noting the importance of dredging for operation of ports and has issued dredging guidelines for major ports.

Sonowal said sufficient dredgers are of utmost importance for timely completion of dredging and the new vessels would be able to bring in the much needed efficiency in operations.

He said the dredger to be built under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' concept is one of the largest such initiatives and is a true reflection of international collaboration for Make in India.

Appreciating the initiatives of Cochin Shipyard Limited in technologically high-end vessel building segment, the minister stated this new dredger construction project is another major step for CSL in this direction which allows the company to leverage its technological prowess and prepare the ground to 'make in India for the world'.

DCIL Visakhapatnam is a listed dredging company with majority of its shares held by a consortium of four major port authorities -- Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port.

