New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Continuing the battle against smuggling and trafficking of contraband drugs in the northeastern region, a joint team of officials has seized nearly 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 54.29 crore and 6.7 kg of opium valued at Rs 87.57 lakh in the international grey drug market, in Manipur, the finance ministry said on Monday.

A special operation codenamed 'Operation White Veil' was carried out in the bordering areas of Churachandpur District of Manipur on June 5-7 by a joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs, Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police.

The joint team of officials seized 7,755.75 grams of heroin worth Rs 54.29 crore and 6,736 grams of opium worth Rs 87.57 lakh in the international grey drug market, along with Rs 35.63 lakh cash, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It further said that two Baofeng Walkie-Talkies and one Maruti Eeco Van have been seized, while five persons have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the seized contraband drugs were smuggled into the bordering areas of Churachandpur District from Myanmar through the porous forested Indo-Myanmar border. In spite of the challenges and difficulties, a well-coordinated action by the law enforcement agencies led to the successful operation, it added.

The NDPS Act prescribes stringent punishment to offenders, which may entail rigorous imprisonment up to ten years, it said.

