Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and its step-down subsidiary Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited, on Tuesday announced a MoU with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), a not-for-profit research and development organisation that develops new therapeutic solutions for neglected diseases and the DNDi India Foundation.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services is a contract research, development and manufacturing services organisation.

A press release from Dr Reddy's said the parties will explore a potential collaboration to develop and market novel and improved drugs for the treatment of identified Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) of national and global importance.

The parties will also seek to work towards ensuring access of those drugs at affordable prices to patients in need particularly in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) that are disproportionately affected by these NTDs, it further said.

"We will look to leverage the strengths and capabilities of all the parties to explore new drugs with the intention of making them available in India and in countries with high disease burden in these NTDs," Deepak Sapra, CEO – API and Services, Dr Reddy's said.

