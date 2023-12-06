Mangaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police have arrested two men on the charges of selling narcotic drugs at Permannur in Ullal near here, police sources said.

The arrested have been identified as Shishir Devadiga and L Shushan, sources said on Tuesday. They were nabbed by the police' anti-drug squad.

Police also confiscated 132 gm Methamphetamine, 250 LSD stamp drug and Rs 3.70 lakh in cash from their possession. The total value of the confiscated goods was stated to be around Rs 14 lakh.

