New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Cloud data protection and management solutions firm Druva is planning to add about 100 people at its Pune centre, as it looks to further accelerate growth in the coming year amid growing demand for cloud data protection technologies.

The company has over 700 employees globally and about 500 people in Pune.

Druva co-founder and Chief Development Officer Milind Borate said the public cloud has become the defining technology of 2020 because of its accessibility, practically infinite scale, and TCO (total cost of ownership) savings.

"Druva brings the cloud accessibility, scale, and TCO savings to data protection. We help our enterprise customers gain the business agility and data resilience needed to address today's challenges, be it WFH or ransomware attacks," he added.

As a result, Druva's data protection for the cloud era saw increased market traction through 2020 and is now focused on further accelerating growth through 2021, he said.

The company also said it is on track to add 15-20 per cent new headcount in Pune over the next few months.

Since March this year, Druva has transitioned its global employees to a work-from-home model, and the staff continue to operate remotely.

Druva said once a return to office is deemed safe, it intends to roll out a phased approach with a hybrid model for some departments.

The company has supported its local workforce of almost 500 employees with several benefits, including a home office update allowance, office equipment loaning, career enhancement initiatives, additional days off designed to support mental health and virtual wellness and training programmes, it added.

The company said the remote working model has also minimally impacted the company's regular activities, including onboarding, business delivery, timely promotions and annual salary increases.

"From the beginning of the pandemic-induced lockdown, we decided to focus on the safety, flexibility and remote training and development opportunities for our employees. Adapting to trends and working to overcome challenges has been part of Druva's DNA since its founding and it is no different now," Borate said.

Be it the employee assistance programme, allowance for home office upgrades or extension of remote working, everything is being done with employees in mind, and the company has emerged stronger than before, Druva noted.

