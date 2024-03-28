New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) DUDigital Global, a digital solutions provider in the visa services sector, on Thursday said it has appointed Manoj Dharmani as its Chief Executive Officer.

Dharmani will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company's operations, including business development, product innovation and client relations.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

With over 28 years of experience in aviation and telecom, he has held leadership positions at leading organisations, including AirAsia, GoAir and Vodafone.

His most recent role was as commercial head at AirAsia.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

"In his new capacity at DUDigital Global, Manoj will spearhead the company's strategic vision and drive its ongoing expansion in the global travel market," DUDigital Global said in a release.

The company said it specialises in comprehensive visa application centres and visa services, streamlining processes for visa, passport, identity management and citizen services.

It serves as a liaison between visa applicants and their respective embassies, facilitating a human interface.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)