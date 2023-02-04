Kochi (Kerala), Feb 4 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly possessing 10.88 gm of synthetic drug MDMA, police said on Saturday.

It is suspected that the duo was selling the drug to youngsters.

"Police received information that youngsters were frequenting their house, following which the sleuths, with the help of cyber cell, began monitoring their movements. The duo was arrested after the police team learnt that they were going to Malappuram to bring drugs to the city," police said in a statement.

The arrest was made by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Friday.

