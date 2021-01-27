Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) Ram Naresh Singh has assumed the charge of chairman of Damodar Valley Corporation, a statement issued by DVC said on Wednesday.

DVC was without a full time chairman for over two years. NTPC chief Gurdeep Singh was holding additional charge of DVC chairman.

Prior to joining DVC, Singh was the Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation. He assumed the charge of chairman of DVC since January 15, it said.

DVC is a power utility jointly owned by the Centre and the state governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand and operates power plants in the Damodar river area of the region.

Meanwhile, M Raghu Ram had assumed the charge of Member (Technical), DVC from January 18. Before joining DVC, Ram was the General Manager (O&M), NTPC Korba.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)