New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) E-commerce companies should collaborate with electric vehicle makers for the development of right-size delivery vehicles, a report by World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and Flipkart released on Tuesday said.

According to the report, a 100 per cent electrification of e-commerce delivery fleets is possible with a conducive policy environment and greater collaboration by ecosystem partners.

"E-commerce companies need to signal demand and work in close collaboration with OEMs to develop the right-sized EVs for delivery use cases," the report said.

Flipkart has committed to transit 100 per cent of its vehicle fleets to EVs by 2030 by joining the EV100 global initiative.

"E-commerce delivery is growing fast in India, and we need to ensure that this progress is sustainable. By signing the EV100 commitment, Flipkart has reinforced that it has the willingness, ability and scale to guide India's transition to sustainable e-commerce deliveries," Flipkart Group, senior vice-president and head of supply chain, Hemant Badri said.

According to the report, EV vendors need to scale up to cater to the pan-India requirements of e-commerce companies and financial institutions, together with OEMs, must address the barriers related to access to capital and EV financing.

