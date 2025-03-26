Tirupati, March 26 (PTI) The education tycoon N Tirumala Rao donated Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Sri Venkateswara Vidyadana Trust on Wednesday.

The trust offers scholarships to meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds.

"A donor couple N Tirumala Rao and N Sarojini Devi donated Rs 1 crore,” said an official press release from the temple body.

The donors handed over the demand draft to TTD chairman BR Naidu and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

