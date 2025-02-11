New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Hospitality major EIH Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.83 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, on the back of strong revenue growth.

The company, which owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 229.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, EIH Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 800.17 crore against Rs 741.26 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 483.56 crore compared to Rs 456.01 crore in the October-December period last fiscal.

