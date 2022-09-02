Aurangabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prashant Bamb on Friday said elected representatives are educated now unlike earlier times and, hence, there was no need for the graduates and teachers constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he would raise this issue with his party, adding that "it would correct me if I am wrong".

"Earlier, public representatives were less educated, hence, there was need for representation in the House to talk about problems faced by graduates and teachers. But today all are educated and so there is no need for graduates and teachers constituency," he claimed.

The Gangapur MLA also said several Zilla Parishad teachers were not staying in the areas where their schools are situated but continue to receive rent as part of salary.

The administration should look into the issue and take necessary action, he added.

