New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Embassy Office Parks REIT on Monday reported a flat consolidated net profit at Rs 232.56 crore for the quarter ended September and a 4 per cent rise in revenue from operation at Rs 540.1 crore, and said it is looking to acquire large office parks for inorganic growth.

Its net profit stood Rs 232.23 crore and revenue at Rs 520.6 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | How to Change Gmail Theme on Your Smartphone.

The company's net operating income rose 10 per cent to Rs 481.4 crore in the second quarter of this financial year, from Rs 438.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, the distribution of income to unit holders dropped 8 per cent to Rs 424.4 crore during July-September period of 2020-21, from Rs 463 crore a year ago.

Also Read | RBI Restores Trading Hours for Various Regulated Markets in Phased Manner Beginning November 9.

The board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Pvt Ltd, which is manager to Embassy REIT, at its board meeting declared a distribution of Rs 424.4 crore or Rs 5.50 per unit, the company said in a statement.

The record date for the distribution is November 10 and will be paid on or before November 17.

The distribution or pay-outs to unit holders as dividend and other income stood at Rs 874.3 crore in the first half of this financial year as against Rs 879.7 crore in the year ago period.

Embassy REIT Chief Executive Officer Mike Holland said, "Embassy REIT continues to deliver amid challenging conditions caused by the global pandemic. We have been successful in collecting rents, keeping expenses low, and maintaining a healthy balance sheet."

The company is distributing cash flows to unit holders that compares to the pay-outs of the top yield-paying Indian corporates, he said. Holland added that it is distributing dividend quarterly even as the regulations allow for pay-outs half-yearly.

"Our multinational technology occupiers and global captive tenants continue to see strong demand for their services as global businesses bring forward spend on digital transformation, cloud solutions and cybersecurity," Holland said.

He said the company remains focused on growth through multiple channels including accretive acquisitions.

In a video conference, he added that the occupancy level in its commercial portfolio stood at 91.7 per cent and rental collections at 99.5 per cent during the September 2020 quarter.

New leases and renewals signed for the second quarter of 2020-21 stood at 2,10,000 sq ft, including 1,24,000 sq ft of new leases at 10 per cent above market rents.

The pay-out in the September quarter was because of some change in accounting method and lower payout in a joint venture.

Embassy REIT Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer Vikaash Khdloya said the company is looking to acquire large office parks ranging from 2 million sq ft to 10 million sq ft.

Embassy Office Parks is India's first publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT).

Listed in April 2019, Embassy REIT owns and operates 33.3 million square feet portfolio of seven infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 26.2 million sq ft completed operating area. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including two operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100-MW solar park supplying renewable energy to park occupiers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)