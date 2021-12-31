New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (EPL) on Friday said it will launch its generic version of anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir in a week in India.

The company plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name 'Lizuvira' in the Indian market, EPL said in a statement.

"As the need for such a drug is imminent in the face of emerging challenges in COVID-19 treatment, EPL will endeavour to deliver Lizuvira (Molnupiravir) in a week's time. A toll-free helpline will be dedicated to help the doctors and patients access the product," it added.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this week approved Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation (EUA) in India.

EPL, earlier this year, entered into a licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Other homegrown pharma majors such as Strides Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hetero, Torrent, Optimus and Brinton Pharma have already announced plans to roll out their generic versions of the drug shortly.

