Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old engineering student was found dead in his college hostel room here on Saturday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

According to the police, Vivek was a fourth semester Electronics and Communication student at a private engineering college in the city. A native of Davangere, the youth did not respond to his roommates' cries to open the door.

"Today morning, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan while his other roommates went for breakfast," police said.

Around 10 am, his roommates knocked the door but he did not open it. When the door was broken open, they saw him hanging from the fan, police added.

He was rushed to the government hospital at Yelahanka where he was declared dead on arrival.

