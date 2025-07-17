New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Sweden-based investment firm EQT on Thursday completed the acquisition of Niwas Housing Finance Limited, formerly known as Indostar Home Finance, a subsidiary of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd.

Following the acquisition, EQT will invest Rs 500 crore as growth capital to support geographic expansion and enhance digital capabilities of Niwas Housing Finance, a joint statement said.

This transaction valued at Rs 1,750 crore marks a significant milestone in Niwas' journey as it expands its presence across India.

Founded in 2017, Niwas provides affordable mortgages to retail customers in tier 2 to tier 4 cities in India and has supported over 47,000 low-income homeowners and small businesses, it said.

Niwas has AUM (asset under management) of over Rs 3,000 crore as of March 31. 2025, comprising granular, retail, and secured loans.

India's Rs 30 lakh crore-plus housing finance market presents a compelling long-term opportunity, driven by urbanisation, rising middle-income households, and strong government support for affordable housing, it said.

"The sector has shown resilience across economic cycles and plays a critical role in advancing financial inclusion.

This transaction reinforces EQT's strategic focus on financial services in India, a sector benefiting from the secular growth of the country's expanding middle class and rising demand for accessible financial solutions," it said.

Niwas is well-positioned to serve this demand and will benefit from EQT's in-house digitalisation expertise, network of industry advisors, and expertise in go-to-market strategies.

Last year in September, EQT had announced that the BPEA Mid-Market Growth Partnership has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Indostar Home Finance for Rs 1,750 crore (USD 210 million).

