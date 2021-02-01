New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Monday reported a 48.8 per cent jump in tractor sales at 9,021 units in January 2021.

The company had sold 6,063 units in January 2020.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 8,510 units as against 5,845 units in January 2020, up 45.6 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Escorts said the tractor market continues to be strong on back of positive macroeconomic factors and strong rural cash flows.

"The supply side situation is normalising and is no longer expected to be a bottleneck to meet demand. However, rising inflation continues to be a worry," the company said.

Exports last month grew to 511 units compared with 218 units in January 2020.

